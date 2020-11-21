Advertisement

Former NFL player Anthony Trucks to speak at Kansas Minority Business Summit

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former NFL player Anthony Trucks will speak at the Kansas Minority Business Summit.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says registration is open for 2020′s virtual Kansas Minority Business Summit on Dec. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the Chamber, former NFL player turned entrepreneur and success coach Anthony Trucks will start the summit with his message on how to business owners can elevate their game and make success happen.

The Chamber said other dynamic speakers and panels will cover topics aimed at helping business owners and their businesses succeed. It said the topics include the following:

  • International Trade Opportunities
  • Government’s Impact on Your Business
  • Minority Business State Certification
  • Financial Tools to Succeed

The Chamber said if residents are interested but unable to join live, they can register and it will share the session recording with them which they will be able to watch on their own schedule.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

Latest News

KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
10th St. open between Wanamaker/Fairlawn
The facility is ready to start hosting events.
Shawnee Co. considering Stormont Vail Events Center for temporary hospital space
KCC schedules seires to discuss Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan
Washburn Rural reports five students, three staff members positive for COVID-19