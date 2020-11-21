Former NFL player Anthony Trucks to speak at Kansas Minority Business Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former NFL player Anthony Trucks will speak at the Kansas Minority Business Summit.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says registration is open for 2020′s virtual Kansas Minority Business Summit on Dec. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the Chamber, former NFL player turned entrepreneur and success coach Anthony Trucks will start the summit with his message on how to business owners can elevate their game and make success happen.

The Chamber said other dynamic speakers and panels will cover topics aimed at helping business owners and their businesses succeed. It said the topics include the following:

International Trade Opportunities

Government’s Impact on Your Business

Minority Business State Certification

Financial Tools to Succeed

The Chamber said if residents are interested but unable to join live, they can register and it will share the session recording with them which they will be able to watch on their own schedule.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.