Dry with returning sunshine Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue this evening with activity gradually diminishing by 10 PM. Then we will dry out for the remainder of the night with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

We will start out cloudy Sunday, but look for returning sunshine late in the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s with a northwesterly breeze.

Another system will move into the Plains for the start of the upcoming week, bringing rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. A few scattered showers will be possible Monday with higher rain chances Tuesday.

Gusty winds will also return as this next system approaches with gusts from 35 to 45 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will dry out for the middle and end of the week, so look for sunshine on Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will remain near normal for late November with 50s expected for the end of the week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Rain diminishing late this evening, then cloudy overnight. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 39.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 56

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 28

Mon: High: 47 Low: 41 Cloudy with a few showers possible.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 35 Cloudy with rain showers likely. Breezy.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

