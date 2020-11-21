Cloudy with afternoon rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will have overcast skies today with rain showers moving in this afternoon. Showers will linger through early Sunday morning. Today’s highs will be cooler than what we saw yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and will happen mid-morning today, with temperatures steadily falling into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the ENE at 5-15mph with gusts to 30. Tonight will be a cloudy, rainy, and cold night. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10mph. Sunday morning will start off cloudy, with a few lingering showers. We will begin to see clearing and lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be from the N at 5-15mph.

Forecast (WIBW)

This upcoming week will be more seasonable for this time of year with highs in the 50s. More rain is likely Monday evening into Tuesday night. We dry out just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday with the return of sunshine. Next weekend, another storm system will be moving into NE Kansas that will bring us more chances of precipitation.

Today: Cloudy skies with afternoon rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds from the ENE 5-15mph with gusts to 30.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds from the NE at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Cloudy morning becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds from the N at 5-15mph.

Taking Action: Have the umbrella and jackets handy today as we are expecting rain and cooler temperatures. You will also need the umbrella for Monday into Tuesday as we are expecting more precipitation to move into NE Kansas. Make sure to check back and stay updated to the forecast!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.