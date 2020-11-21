10th St. open between Wanamaker/Fairlawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-closed Topeka road is finally open once again.

10th Street between Wanamaker and Fairlawn opened back up Friday, though work on the road isn’t done quite yet.

The City of Topeka says crews will continue to work through December and will push traffic to the middle lane as needed. The City also says the project is only half done, so 10th Street will close again sometime next year.

