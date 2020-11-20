YWCA asks for gift cards in lieu of annual Holiday Store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA is asking community members to give the gift of empowerment this holiday season.

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas says with the holiday season fast approaching, in lieu of its annual Holiday Store for the 2020 season, it is asking the community to consider giving the gift of empowerment by donating gift cards to help support survivors and their families.

According to the YWCA, suggested gift card amounts are $25, $50, $75 and $100 to general retail stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Big Lots, or VISA gift cards, however, any amount will be appreciated. It said gift cards can be mailed to it at 225 SW 12th St., Topeka, KS 66612 or dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said to allow clients time to shop for their families, a deadline for donations has been set for Friday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m., however, it will accept gift cards for “Hope for the Holidays” until Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

The YWCA said it was able to serve 342 residents in 2019 through the generosity of the Holiday Store.

“I had to leave everything behind (clothing, toys, mementos) to flee an unsafe situation. [The Holiday Store] allows for me to provide my kids with a happy holiday, even though things are uncertain right now,” said a survivor.

The YWCA said while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the service delivery of its annual holiday giving, it is still on a mission to make the season brighter for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking.

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment said it has provided important service to victim-survivors of sexual and domestic violence for over 40 years. It said services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, court advocacy, public education and case management. It said it has provided services to thousands of survivors.

