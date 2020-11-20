Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office pleads with residents to practice COVID-19 caution as cases surge

WABAUNSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office is pleading with residents to practice COVID-19 safety as cases surge.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post there has been one death and currently has 88 active cases of COVID-19 within the county and three hospitalizations. It said the KDHE shows the county has had 278 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It said that the state is seeing around 2,800 to 3,000 new cases per day.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is urging residents to help it slow the spread of the virus. It said it needs help to keep schools and hospitals open. It said hospitals are either full or close to full.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is asking residents to be safe by social distancing, washing hands often, wearing masks when in public spaces and are unable to social distance and keeping gatherings small. It said this will help slow the spread of the virus within the community.

