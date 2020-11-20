Advertisement

USD 501 lets people be Principal for a Day at Topeka Public Schools

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 20 Community members and leaders had the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a principal for a day with Topeka Public Schools.

Each USD 501 principal welcomed a guest principal on Thursday where the guest was able to visit classrooms remotely and answer questions from students. Along with seeing how the schools are handling COVID-19 through remote learning and keeping their students engaged.

13 News partnered with Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School where Principal Dr. Pilar Mejia showed us how classes are being organized amid COVID-19.

She is proud of how her students and staff have reacted to the pandemic.

“There have been growing pains, the pace is very fast in terms of change,” she said.

With teaching languages, whether it is to sharpen speakers or teach those who do not speak Spanish as a first language has been different with masks being worn. She said they have had to get creative but are continuing to teach the students the tools they need to better their education.

She said, “But our staff, our students, our families are incredibly resilient and we have been able to push through.”

