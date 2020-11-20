USD 501 accepts proposals of some winter sports but not all

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education accepted that bowling and swimming will continue as scheduled, basketball will begin practicing and wrestling will not start until the Shawnee Co. Scorecard is at 13.

They decided to begin basketball practices but will discuss on Dec. 3 if they will compete in games.

They will also have to base their decisions for competition following the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors vote on Tuesday, Nov. 24 on a slate of proposals for winter activities, including delaying all winter competitions to Jan. 15.

Proposals accepted for basketball:

All participants involved in any extra-curricular activities must have a signed waiver on file, signed by both parents/guardian and student acknowledging their understanding of the risks involved during a pandemic prior to participating in any practice or competition.

They will use the Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard to determine crowd size.

Red Rating (Score of 17-24): No Crowd, teams are each limited to ten athletes and two coaches on the bench, one trainer at the venue, three referees, two table crew (socially distanced)

Orange and Yellow Rating (Score of 1-16): Follow event plans to not exceed the recommended limits of a mass event by SCHD. Crowd expansion could not occur until mass event restrictions are increased to 500 or greater. All games played in the main gym will be live streamed through NFHS network, eliminate seating on the first three rows of the floor and on the bench side of event.

No passes will be available (Student, Centennial League, or District/Staff).

By KSHSAA rule basketball teams will need 9 days of practice prior to the first competition.

Students-athletes and coaches will wear masks at all times with group size being limited to no more than 10 people at the same time (where social distancing cannot be maintained). Practice limits will be set at 10 athletes per gym with no movement of athletes between practice groups within in a 24 hour period. Along with temperature checks being less than 100.4* to purchase a ticket and masks required to be worn by all spectators at all times when on TPS property. Hand sanitizer will be available in designated areas with no re-entry will be allowed into any gym.

All athletes and coaches must complete the online COVID-19 screener and have their temperature recorded daily.

Coaches will remain on the sideline and off the playing surface/court with no more than 2 coaches per gym. Locker Rooms will be monitored to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Schools will submit their practice times and procedures for each of their teams/facilities for approval by the District Athletic Director.

As for splitting games and being able to access the main gym -- Centennial League is working on a unified plan with three options.

Option 1 -- Split venues: Girls and Boys games played at separate schools on the same night. Option 2 -- Split nights: Girls and Boys games played on different nights at the same location. Option 3 -- Split levels: Girls Varsity /Junior Varsity and Boys Varsity /Junior Varsity on one night at same location, and Freshmen Girls and Freshmen Boys on a separate night at the same location

Fine Arts proposals accepted:

They will use the Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard to determine crowd size.

Red Rating (Score of 17-24): No in-person performances for band, choir, orchestra and theater. Group size limits for small group help sessions (drumline rehearsals, sectionals, recording sessions, etc.) will be limited to 10 students. Pre-recorded performances will be broadcast while in remote-only learning.

Orange and Yellow Rating (Score of 1-16): In-person performances will be live with zero or limited audiences while in hybrid learning. They could be streamed and guidance from SCHD for indoor events will decide audience capacity.

Masks and bell covers must be worn at all times by students and staff with individual microphones provided to each performer. Social distancing will be in place with seating and stage blocking. Along with sanitation before and after all performances.

Every third row of the auditorium will be marked for seating, students will be purchasing tickets in advance.

Pep bands will be socially distanced, limited to 30 performers, 90 patron vouchers, they will play pregame for the varsity game only and will alternate between varsity girls and varsity boys games each week.

Bowling proposals accepted:

is defined as a low risk sport when compared to other winter sports and the proposals include tryouts during the month of December and beginning practices and competitions as scheduled.

Students and coaches will have to wear masks at all times and group size limits must be followed by the SCHD. All participants involved in any extra-curricular activities must have a waiver on file, signed by both parents/guardian and student acknowledging their understanding the risks involved during a pandemic prior to participating in any practice or competition. All athletes and coaches will complete the online COVID-19 screener and have their temperature recorded daily.

Schools will submit their practice times and procedures for each of their teams/facilities for approval to the District Athletic Director. Bowling proprietors will ensure that practice areas are sanitized to industry standards.

Wrestling proposals accepted:

They will not begin wrestling practices or matches until the Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard is at 13.

The USD 501 Board of Education Agenda.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.