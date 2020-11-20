Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 10th person connected to a Central Kansas outfitter has temporarily lost his hunting privileges and ordered to pay a hefty fine for leading an unethical hunt.

U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said Friday Zachary White, 35, of Ellinwood, pleaded guilty to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

In his plea, White admitted to helping a large group of goose hunters shoot more than their limit of white-fronted geese during a December 2015 outing.

The group of 13 killed 31 geese, which was five more than their two-per-person limit.

White was sentenced to three years probation and has been ordered to pay $5,000 to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund, and $10,000 to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

During his probation, White will not be allowed to hunt, fish, or act as a guide.

At the time, White was a co-owner and operator of Prairie Thunder Outfitters, located near Ellinwood, Kansas.

White’s sentencing is the final conviction related to a joint investigation of Prairie Thunder Outfitters by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Bryan Boxberger was sentenced in August 2020 in the District of Kansas for assisting with a PTO hunt involving hunters taking waterfowl in excess of the daily bag and was ordered to pay $12,500 in fines and restitution. Eight other PTO guides, clients, and associates previously paid fines related to misdemeanors charged by violation notices.

Officials say all charges stem from Prairie Thunder Outfitter’s guided waterfowl hunts in 2015 and 2016.

