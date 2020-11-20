Advertisement

Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play

White was the final of 10 guides found to have violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act while working for Prairie Thunder Outfitters.
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.(www.ptoutfitters.com)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 10th person connected to a Central Kansas outfitter has temporarily lost his hunting privileges and ordered to pay a hefty fine for leading an unethical hunt.

U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said Friday Zachary White, 35, of Ellinwood, pleaded guilty to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

In his plea, White admitted to helping a large group of goose hunters shoot more than their limit of white-fronted geese during a December 2015 outing.

The group of 13 killed 31 geese, which was five more than their two-per-person limit.

White was sentenced to three years probation and has been ordered to pay $5,000 to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund, and $10,000 to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

During his probation, White will not be allowed to hunt, fish, or act as a guide.

At the time, White was a co-owner and operator of Prairie Thunder Outfitters, located near Ellinwood, Kansas.

White’s sentencing is the final conviction related to a joint investigation of Prairie Thunder Outfitters by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Bryan Boxberger was sentenced in August 2020 in the District of Kansas for assisting with a PTO hunt involving hunters taking waterfowl in excess of the daily bag and was ordered to pay $12,500 in fines and restitution. Eight other PTO guides, clients, and associates previously paid fines related to misdemeanors charged by violation notices.

Officials say all charges stem from Prairie Thunder Outfitter’s guided waterfowl hunts in 2015 and 2016.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

$38.5M of state CARES Act funds allocated for public health, businesses
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout speaks with 13 NEWS This Morning's Chris Fisher over a variety...
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout Talks COVID, the Zoo, Tax Dist. at Ramada, Police Chief search
Geary Co. man behind bars following dispute
Geary Co. man arrested following domestic dispute
8 Day Forecast
Friday forecast: Cooler but still above average for this time of year