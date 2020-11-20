Advertisement

TUMI shares stories of impactful women

Cathy Rias
Cathy Rias(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local Dillons supervisor Cathy Rias was named a “Woman Who Changed the Heart of the City” by The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka.

Thursday night, TUMI gathered over Zoom to share the stories of the women selected for the award. Rias’ story of working through childhood hardships and growing up to help throughout the community touched those in attendance.

Rias is not only a staple at the Dillons where she works, but helps all over the community; including at Let’s Help, after school programs for at-risk children, and her local community center.

“Cathy is just a fearless advocate for the poor, the widow, the downtrodden,” Michelle McCoy-Dennis, who shared Cathy’s story, said. “I mean, she’s really really good at loving on people, and making them feel comfortable.”

Rias was also awarded the Topeka Experience award earlier this year.

