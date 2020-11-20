Trial date set for Dominique White suit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set in a lawsuit filed against the City of Topeka over the shooting of Dominique White three years ago.

Federal Magistrate Judge James O’Hara scheduled the jury trial for August 2, 2022 during a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

White was shot and killed by two Topeka police officers in September 2017. His family filed suit in June of 2018, claiming the officers used excessive force and that the City of Topeka did not adequately train its officers to avoid lethal force. An appeals court dropped the officers from the lawsuit, but the city training portion remained.

The officers were responding to a report of shots fired in Ripley Park the day White was killed. They say White made a motion for his pocket, where he had a gun, as he ran from police.

District Attorney Michael Kagay found the use of force was justified.

