Advertisement

Trial date set for Dominique White suit

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set in a lawsuit filed against the City of Topeka over the shooting of Dominique White three years ago.

Federal Magistrate Judge James O’Hara scheduled the jury trial for August 2, 2022 during a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

White was shot and killed by two Topeka police officers in September 2017. His family filed suit in June of 2018, claiming the officers used excessive force and that the City of Topeka did not adequately train its officers to avoid lethal force. An appeals court dropped the officers from the lawsuit, but the city training portion remained.

The officers were responding to a report of shots fired in Ripley Park the day White was killed. They say White made a motion for his pocket, where he had a gun, as he ran from police.

District Attorney Michael Kagay found the use of force was justified.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

Stormont Vail
Area hospitals experiencing continued surge in COVID-19 patients
Terry Brantley
Man in custody on drug charges after traffic stop
CASA cancels Homes for the Holidays Tour
$38.5M of state CARES Act funds allocated for public health, businesses