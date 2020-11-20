TPD focuses on education, requests voluntary compliance with new health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department will continue to focus on education and is asking for voluntary compliance with Shawnee County’s new health order.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran says he is asking that every resident do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with Shawnee Co.’s new health order.

Chief Cochran said the resolution orders bars and restaurants within the county to close at 9 p.m.

According to Chief Cochran, TPD will continue to focus on education and is requesting voluntary compliance with the order.

“The decisions we all make are crucial to the health of our community and the survival of our small businesses,” said Chief Cochran.

