TPD attempt to locate yields two unconnected arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested two adults in an attempt to locate that were not connected to the case.

The Topeka Police Department says it searched a home in the 200 block of SW Western while attempting to locate a person of interest.

Police at the scene said they did not find the person they were looking for but did arrest two others that were not connected to the case on outstanding warrants.

