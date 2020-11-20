Topeka Sertoma Club surprises Capper Foundation with check

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation received a surprise gift from the Topeka Evening Sertoma Club.

The Club, which is part of an international organization that helps those impacted by hearing loss, presented Capper with a $2,000 check on Friday. The money was part of the proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Great Topeka Duck Race, which was held in September.

Capper Foundation says the money is especially appreciated this year, as the pandemic has required many of Capper’s services and therapies to go virtual.

Smith says the money will go toward its speech program, which Sertoma is affiliated with.

