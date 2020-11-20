Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

Stormont Vail shares COVID-19 patient story
Helpless: Patients at Risk Documentary
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May