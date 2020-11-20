SCHD suspends organized adult and youth sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department announces organized sporting events including adult and youth sports will be suspended immediately until Dec. 15.

Complexes like the Sports Zone and the YMCA are making adjustments to keep up with county health orders since the pandemic began. Now, they will have to wait until mid-December for adult and youth leagues to come back following the commission’s decision to suspend those events.

It was the high COVID-19 score on the county’s scorecard of 24, which is the maximum, that forced the county to decided on suspending sports among other changes.

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said the organizational sporting events are a big reason for the jump in cases. He emphasized the order will only affect organizations, not high school sporting events and activities.

“What we know now is that from those activities and gathering, and congregations is where most of the cases are coming,” He said. “It would be up to each school or district to decide whether they want to follow the same level of criteria of safety that have been implemented in the rest of the county, the community or if they want to follow something else.”

KSHAA will vote next Tuesday, Nov. 24 on a slate of proposals for winter activities, including delaying all winter competitions to Jan. 15th.

Pezzino said, “Those are really, up until the time, the moment, those are decisions up to each individual school districts or for private schools, each individual school.”

