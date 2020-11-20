Miles fires KU offensive line coach Luke Meadows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas head football coach Les Miles announced the firing of offensive line coach Luke Meadows “effective immediately.”

“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” said Miles. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here. I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team, and believe this decision supports that.”

With Meadows now out of the picture, senior offensive analyst John Morookian will take over the coaching position for the remainder of the season.

Morookian spent 2018 and 2019 at Iowa State as the quality control assistant on offense. Before his time with the Cyclones, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana and Toledo as well as an offensive line coach at Tiffin University.

The root of the Jayhawks offensive struggles can be traced back to problems in the trenches. KU ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 conference in total yardage per game (264.4). The Kansas offensive line has also given up the most sacks of any other team in the conference (38).

