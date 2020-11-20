Advertisement

Miles fires KU offensive line coach Luke Meadows

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas head football coach Les Miles announced the firing of offensive line coach Luke Meadows “effective immediately.”

“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” said Miles. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here. I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team, and believe this decision supports that.”

With Meadows now out of the picture, senior offensive analyst John Morookian will take over the coaching position for the remainder of the season.

Morookian spent 2018 and 2019 at Iowa State as the quality control assistant on offense. Before his time with the Cyclones, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana and Toledo as well as an offensive line coach at Tiffin University.

The root of the Jayhawks offensive struggles can be traced back to problems in the trenches. KU ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 conference in total yardage per game (264.4). The Kansas offensive line has also given up the most sacks of any other team in the conference (38).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Kansas guards Devon Dotson (1), Marcus Garrett (0) and Ochai Agbaji, right, celebrate a...
KU’s Devon Dotson agrees to two-way deal with Chicago Bulls
USD 501 accepts proposals of some winter sports but not all
This week’s Kaw Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wetmore Academic Center’s Alyssa Bloom.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Alyssa Bloom