Man in custody on drug charges after traffic stop

Terry Brantley
Terry Brantley(Shawn Wheat | SNCO Sheriffs Office)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday evening.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of NW Topeka Blvd. just after 7:30 pm. During the investigation, narcotics were located. The driver, 62-year-old Terry Bartley of Topeka, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through the City of Topeka and is facing multiple traffic-related charges as well as several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

Bartley was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

