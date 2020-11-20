Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President and Owner of Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant, Jay Ives, said his business has been following all rules set to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“We’re following the orders from the county to a tee and we’re letting our customers know that,” he said Thursday.

Ives said because the business brands itself as a “family restaurant”, the latest health order adopted by Shawnee Co. Commissioners, which requires bars and restaurants to close by 9 pm each night, does not have a huge impact on his business. He estimated about 15 percent of business is done after that time frame.

However, rules that impact the usual amount of customers he sees has a larger effect.

“The previous restrictions that have been in place for months that leaves half our tables and chairs out that’s what’s hurting us,” he said.

“It takes away a very large portion of our business and we have a lot of high fix costs so I’m not sure that the Blind Tiger brewery and restaurant will survive.”

He said he knows commissioners and the County Health Officer need to do what they feel is right when it comes to adopting health orders but “it scare(s) the population and people stay home”.

He said he has a major source of motivation to make sure all orders are followed by the business.

“To hope that they will decide that they can come into the Blind tiger because it’s as safe as it can possibly be with cleaning and masking and distancing and hand sanitizing and hand washing and everything else we can possibly do.”

The order will be active until midnight on December 15th.

