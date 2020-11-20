Advertisement

KU’s Devon Dotson agrees to two-way deal with Chicago Bulls

Kansas guards Devon Dotson (1), Marcus Garrett (0) and Ochai Agbaji, right, celebrate a...
Kansas guards Devon Dotson (1), Marcus Garrett (0) and Ochai Agbaji, right, celebrate a teammates basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dotson scored 29 points in the game. Kansas defeated Iowa State 91-71. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Former Jayhawk Devon Dotson has agreed to a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls.

One day after not having his name called in the 2020 NBA Draft, Dotson tweeted, ”I’m coming home!!! Chicago, I can’t wait... @chicagobulls.”

Dotson played the past two seasons with the Jayhawks. He started all 66 games he played in while with KU.

The point guard was one of the most dominant scorers in college basketball last season. He led the Big 12 in scoring and earned first-team All-Big 12 and second-team All-America honors. Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for a KU team that finished the season ranked first in the AP Top 25. Among his honors, Dotson finished his final year as a consensus Second Team All-American for the Jayhawks.

KU teammate Udoka Azubuike was selected 27th overall by the Utah Jazz.

