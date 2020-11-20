Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”

State law says Raffensperger must certify the election results by 5 p.m. Friday. Then, Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of presidential electors.

Raffensperger also said he plans to propose election-law changes aimed at increasing trust in the results, by allowing state officials to intervene in counties that have systemic problems in administering elections, requiring photo ID for absentee voting and enabling more challenges to voters who might not live where they say.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout speaks with 13 NEWS This Morning's Chris Fisher over a variety...
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout Talks COVID, the Zoo, Tax Dist. at Ramada, Police Chief search
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglass and lots of ballots