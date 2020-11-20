Geary Co. man arrested following domestic dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Geary Co. man is behind bars following a domestic altercation that led to gunshots early Thursday.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s office says Darien Manning of Milford, Kan. was taken into custody due to his involvement in the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Geary Community Hospital around 7:00 a.m. after a woman arrived at the hospital, claiming she had been raped and shot on the 9700 Block of Quarry Rd.

Officials went to the scene of the incident and secured the residence in search of the suspect.

Manning was located shortly after at a residence in the 100 block of E. 10th St., authorities say.

Geary Co. deputies surrounded the home and took Manning into custody without incident.

Manning faces various charges, including Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault.

He also faces Kidnapping and Rape charges.

