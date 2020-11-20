Friday forecast: Cooler but still above average for this time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will be in the 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds and 50s this weekend with rain on Saturday.

There is uncertainty on the weekend storm system especially with the timing of the rain. Latest models are indicating rain develops during the day on Saturday which leaves tonight dry so have taken the rain out of the forecast for tonight as any rain would be isolated and light. This means many spots would be dry Saturday morning with rain developing by the afternoon. Because of the shorter window that we would be getting rain that has decreased how much rain would fall with rain mainly Saturday afternoon into the evening hours (before midnight).

Don’t worry if you don’t get as much rain with this system there is another chance for rain early next week. There is some uncertainty on the timing of our next storm system as well with one model indicating rain developing Monday afternoon while most models hold off the rain until Monday night and rain lasting through Tuesday. Hopefully between these two rainmakers most areas will get at least get 0.20″ of rain. By no means will this be a drought buster for northeast Kansas but anything at this point helps.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. There does remain some uncertainty on how much clouds there will be today. Won’t have a major impact on temperatures with high confidence highs will be in the 60s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday but still around 10° above average for this time of year. Low-mid 60s with a northeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will continue to increase with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Rain continues Saturday evening but should mostly be dry after midnight with a few isolated showers still possible otherwise lows will be in the mid 30s. Sunday will be in the low-mid 50s with decreasing clouds for afternoon sun.

Next week the question is if there will be rain Monday or will it hold off until Monday night. Regardless Tuesday will be a day with scattered rain showers. Highs most of next week will be in the 50s (possibly in the upper 40s Monday).

As mentioned earlier in the week after the storm system Tuesday the central plain will mostly be dry Wednesday and Thursday without any weather hazards. Of course this could still change with some uncertainty on the timing of the storm system early next week so stay updated. While traveling is not recommended if you are traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving make sure to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!

Taking Action:

There is a very small chance for patchy drizzle or very light rain showers near I-35 this afternoon, however most areas will be dry.

Rain is more likely Saturday afternoon vs the morning however check the radar before heading out because some areas could have rain in the morning especially south of I-70.



