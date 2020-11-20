CASA cancels Homes for the Holidays Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -CASA of Shawnee County announced Thursday their decision to cancel this year’s Homes for the Holidays Tour.

In a message posted on the non-profit’s Facebook page, CASA said keeping the health and safety of the homeowners, guests and volunteers is a priority.

The tour was scheduled for Nov. 20-22. CASA says they are currently working on a way to share the homes’ festive decor virtually.

Patron party ticket holders can still pick up their “party in a box” Friday night at the Topeka Country Club.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.