Advertisement

CASA cancels Homes for the Holidays Tour

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -CASA of Shawnee County announced Thursday their decision to cancel this year’s Homes for the Holidays Tour.

In a message posted on the non-profit’s Facebook page, CASA said keeping the health and safety of the homeowners, guests and volunteers is a priority.

The tour was scheduled for Nov. 20-22. CASA says they are currently working on a way to share the homes’ festive decor virtually.

Patron party ticket holders can still pick up their “party in a box” Friday night at the Topeka Country Club.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s office investigating early a.m. criminal threat

Latest News

Terry Brantley
Man in custody on drug charges after traffic stop
$38.5M of state CARES Act funds allocated for public health, businesses
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout speaks with 13 NEWS This Morning's Chris Fisher over a variety...
Topeka City Manager Brent Trout Talks COVID, the Zoo, Tax Dist. at Ramada, Police Chief search