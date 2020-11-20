Area hospitals experiencing continued surge in COVID-19 patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s hospitals are continuing to run near capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases across the country rises.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus reported its critical care beds were 100 percent filled on Friday morning, with 42 COVID-19 patients, an increase of 31 from the day before. The hospital says its capacity changes throughout the day as patients are discharged and staff is available.

Stormont Vail had 90 COVID-positive patients on Friday, down one from the previous day. Both their ICU and medical beds were at 95 percent capacity; the hospital has converted waiting rooms and other areas for additional patient space.

