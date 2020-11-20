Advertisement

$38.5M of state CARES Act funds allocated for public health, businesses

(KWCH)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Friday, the State Finance Council approved to redistribute $38.5 million to public health response and business resiliency & workforce support.

The public health sector, which covers support for local health departments, vaccine administration and distribution, hospital surges, nursing home PPE and safety net clinics, will receive $18.5 million.

The business resiliency and workforce support sector, made up of restaurant and bars, movie theaters, large venues, PPE manufacturing companies and private colleges, will receive $20 million.

The council agreed that if any of the $38.5 million is not used by the end of the year, it will go to the state’s unemployment trust fund.

During Friday’s meeting, they also reviewed Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order issuing a statewide mask mandate.

In the discussion, the governor was asked to clarify whether counties can opt out of the order that will go into effect Wednesday, November 25th.

She said each individual county in the state can opt out, but if they do nothing before Wednesday, they will automatically be opted in.

