Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Alec

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meet 13-year old Alec.

Alec is a huge animal lover! She enjoys playing with animals – and would love to have a puppy when she joins a forever family.

She also hopes to “work” with animals someday, and make a career of it when she grows up.

In the meantime, Alec likes to play outside, kick-around the soccer ball, build things, sing, dance and make crafts. Funny videos make her laugh!

She’s also super helpful, has good manners and is doing really well in school.

Alec is a “numbers gal” – she likes math and says it’s easy for her. An adoptive family that would really “add up” for Alec, is one who will spend one-on-one time with her every day, and most importantly, someone who will be with her no matter what.

If you’d like more information on Alec, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law
Grass fire near Highway 24 near the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched
KDHE updates travel quarantine list
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Alec
Wednesday's Child - Alec
CASA of Shawnee Co. set to host their 33rd annual Homes for the Holidays tour.
CASA of Shawnee Co. set to “deck the halls” with annual Holiday Homes Tour
Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur
Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur
Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur
Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur