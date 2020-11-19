Wednesday’s Child - Alec

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meet 13-year old Alec.

Alec is a huge animal lover! She enjoys playing with animals – and would love to have a puppy when she joins a forever family.

She also hopes to “work” with animals someday, and make a career of it when she grows up.

In the meantime, Alec likes to play outside, kick-around the soccer ball, build things, sing, dance and make crafts. Funny videos make her laugh!

She’s also super helpful, has good manners and is doing really well in school.

Alec is a “numbers gal” – she likes math and says it’s easy for her. An adoptive family that would really “add up” for Alec, is one who will spend one-on-one time with her every day, and most importantly, someone who will be with her no matter what.

If you’d like more information on Alec, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.