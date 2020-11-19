Washburn, Emporia State women’s basketball games at Fort Hays State postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State’s women’s basketball games at Fort Hays State this week have both been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Ichabods were slated to play at Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to play the Tigers on Saturday.

Make-up dates for both games have not yet been announced.

Both the Washburn and Emporia State’s men’s games slated for Thursday and Saturday respectively will go on as planned.

