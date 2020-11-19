Advertisement

USD 501 to hold board meeting virtually

(Topeka Public Schools)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will hold its Board of Education Meeting completely virtually on Thursday night.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will hold its Board of Education Meeting completely virtually with no board members in attendance at the building due to COVID-19.

The meeting can be watched along with on TPS’s Facebook Live.

