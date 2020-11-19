Advertisement

U.S. District Judge denies preliminary injunction in Sandbar hearing

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. District Judge has denied a preliminary injunction in a hearing regarding the Sandbar, a local bar.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it is grateful for U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren’s denial of the Sandbar’s request for an injunction that would have stopped the enforcement of its public health order that regulates the hours of operation of establishments with liquor licenses to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to LDCPH, the Court ruled that the plaintiff did not have a constitutionally protected property interest in the liquor license or protected liberty and therefore the Court was not required to decide whether the plaintiffs were afforded an appropriate level of procedural due process before it instituted the health order.

LDCPH said every action it has taken through the authority of the health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect the health of the community and will continue to work until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to Douglas Co. residents.

