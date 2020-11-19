Advertisement

TPD wins 2020 Battle of the Badges

(Alyssa Willetts)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is the 2020 Battle of the Badges champion.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, the winner of the 2020 Battle of the Badges was the Topeka Police Department. They said the event will have raised over $19,000 to support the Special Olympics of Kansas.

TPD joined up with Skinnys for the 2020 fundraising competition.

