TPD wins 2020 Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is the 2020 Battle of the Badges champion.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, the winner of the 2020 Battle of the Badges was the Topeka Police Department. They said the event will have raised over $19,000 to support the Special Olympics of Kansas.

TPD joined up with Skinnys for the 2020 fundraising competition.

