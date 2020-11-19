TPD wins 2020 Battle of the Badges
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is the 2020 Battle of the Badges champion.
According to a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, the winner of the 2020 Battle of the Badges was the Topeka Police Department. They said the event will have raised over $19,000 to support the Special Olympics of Kansas.
TPD joined up with Skinnys for the 2020 fundraising competition.
