Topeka Zoo lights up for the holidays

Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is lit up for the holidays.

The Friends of the Zoo have organized an event to bring in the holiday spirit.

Visitors can walk around the zoo after visiting hours and enjoy “Zoo Lights” starting November 27th. The Zoo will have light displays, festive events, and Santa Claus between 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Kids get in for $6, adults for $8, and Friends of the Zoo members get a $1 discount.

