Topeka police say man drove himself to hospital after he was shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Topeka, authorities said.

The man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 29th and Oakley on the city’s west side.

No arrests had been reported as of late Thursday morning.

The investigation is continuing.

