Advertisement

Topeka police say man drove himself to hospital after he was shot

A 24-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital after being shot Wednesday night, Topeka...
A 24-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital after being shot Wednesday night, Topeka police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Topeka, authorities said.

The man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 29th and Oakley on the city’s west side.

No arrests had been reported as of late Thursday morning.

The investigation is continuing.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Grass fire near Highway 24 near the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched
Fire
Jackson Co. Sheriff continues to evacuate residents
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood

Latest News

KDR Tax Assistance Centers move to appointment only visits
As seen on 13 NEWS Midday in Kansas.
Special Olympics Names Topeka Civitan "Organization of the Year"
EXPLAINED: Travel quarantine, isolation
Frozen Hungry Man dinners will be available at no charge while supplies last this coming...
Pickup locations for Thanksgiving dinners announced