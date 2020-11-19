Thursday forecast: Another warm and breezy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another warm day in the 70s with strong winds through early afternoon. The winds won’t be as strong as yesterday and the fire danger won’t be as high due to higher humidity but it is still a concern with any fires that may occur. The good news is winds diminish tonight and much needed rainfall is expected this weekend.

This weekend is the first of two storm systems in the 8 day. You’ll notice rain has been added to the forecast Monday night through Tuesday night and while just a couple days ago that storm system wasn’t showing up in models, all models are pointing to rain likely at this time. Of course that’s still several days out and our second storm system so we’ll continue to fine-tune details on this weekend’s storm system first.

There still remains differences in the computer models on exactly when rain moves into the area through Saturday with some models depicting rain developing during the day Saturday leading to most spots dry in the morning while other models have rain developing late Friday night into Saturday morning. There is also a shift in the storm system to the south meaning the higher rainfall totals would be south of I-70. Based on the fact rain may be scattered to even widespread in the morning did lower highs in the 40s however IF there is a period of dry conditions most of the morning 50s for highs before rain moves in are possible.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds early there will be plenty of sun. Near record highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph. Higher gusts southeast of the turnpike where a wind advisory continues until 2pm. The record high in Topeka is 79° from 2007, Concordia’s record is 77° from 1942.

Wind Advisory (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny with highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NE 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. A light rain shower or sprinkles can’t be ruled out near I-35 in the afternoon.

A better chance of scattered showers are expected by Friday night. Again still some uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be, it’s possible it just stays near I-35 or south of I-70 all night before overspreading northeast Kansas Saturday. Rain exists through early Sunday morning somewhere in northeast Kansas with Sunday dry and decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday will depend on how widespread the rain will be and when rain moves in. Highs may range anywhere from mid 40s to mid 50s. Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s depending how quickly clouds clear out.

Increasing clouds Monday will lead in to our next storm system Monday night through Wednesday morning and highs mainly in the 50s next week. The only timeframe it gets below freezing in the 8 day is Monday morning.

Taking Action:

Winds remain strong today especially southeast of the turnpike. Despite higher humidity and less wind by mid-afternoon the fire danger threat is still very high so outdoor burning is once again discouraged.

Rain is likely Saturday, the question remains on the timing of the rain and how widespread the rain will be during the day.



