Stafford Co. man charged with possession of firearm while being user of controlled substances

(GIM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Stafford County man has been charged with possession of a firearm while being a user of controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Allen E. Standish, 32, of Stafford Co., has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

According to McAllister, the crime is alleged to have happened on Oct. 27, 2020, in Stafford Co.

McAllister said if convicted, Standish could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzer is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

