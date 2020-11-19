Stabbing in Manhattan under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking residents to avoid the 400 block of Leavenworth as they investigate an early morning stabbing.

Officials say this incident is not related to reports of a criminal threat that lead to one person’s arrest Thursday morning.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or if there is a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.