Stabbing in Manhattan under investigation
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking residents to avoid the 400 block of Leavenworth as they investigate an early morning stabbing.
Officials say this incident is not related to reports of a criminal threat that lead to one person’s arrest Thursday morning.
No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or if there is a suspect.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
