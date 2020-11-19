South Topeka Rotary honored for COVID-19 assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka South Rotary was recognized for their philanthropic work.

The organization earned the Valeo Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Warrior Award for a disaster grant they provided to four companies - Valeo, Breakthrough house, Inc., Sunflower Connections, Family Service and Guidance Center.

The rotary used half of the grant to make 120 gift boxes for underserved people affected by COVID-19, and the other half to purchase PPE for the four companies’ employees.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.