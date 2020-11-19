Sheriff’s deputies interrupt burglary in progress in Auburn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old man was arrested after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies interrupted a burglary in progress late Wednesday in Auburn.

Sheriff’s officials said that around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy made contact with the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of E. 14th Street in Auburn.

The vehicle, a 1994 Chevy S-10 Pickup, was parked near storage units at that location.

During the investigation at the scene, deputies found two storage units that had been entered by force. Several stolen items were located in the back of the pickup truck.

Zackery W. Slover, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; burglary; theft; criminal damage to property; criminal trespass; misdemeanor warrant for falure to appear; and other registration violations.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.