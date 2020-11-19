Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy stops burglary in progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy interrupted a burglary in progress on Wednesday night, Sheriff Brian Hill says.

Around 10:45 pm, the deputy made contact with a driver in a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of east 14th St. in Auburn near several storage units. During the investigation on the scene, deputies found two of the storage units had been entered by force. Several stolen items were found in the back of the suspicious vehicle.

The driver, 38-year-old Zackery Slover of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on several charges, including burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

