Shawnee Co. faces new health order

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved a new health order restricting bars and sports.

After a heated debate that lasted almost an hour, Shawnee County commissioners voted 2-1 to adopt a new health order by Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, which reduces group gatherings to 10. This applies to both public and private events. Restaurants will also be required to operate at a 50% capacity if they can hold over 100 people.

The health order also includes two amendments which require the closing of bars and restaurants by 9 p.m. every night and the suspension of all organized sports. However, school sports are exempt from the rule. The Commission said the restaurant and bar amendment is effective immediately.

The health order will take effect starting at midnight on Friday, Nov. 20, and will last until midnight on Dec. 15.

Commissioners Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays said they did not want to implement a full lockdown. They said by having time limits and an end date for the resolution there is still a chance to keep the local economy going.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn was the only dissenting vote. He said he did not like the idea of punishing family members for gatherings like Thanksgiving dinner or hurting the economy.

