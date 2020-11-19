Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department’s Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 has reached its highest level, a 24 out of 24.

The rating rose two points from the previous week and remains in the “uncontrolled” category. All indicators used to determine the county’s score ranked “uncontrolled”, with a weekly case incidence of over 1,000 new cases, a 17.5% positive test rate, and a 95% hospital occupancy rate.

The Scorecard shows that the weekly case incidence has risen from 783 in the previous week to an uncontrolled 1027 for the week of Nov. 8-14. It also shows the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection has risen from 17.7% in the previous week to an uncontrolled 92% for the week of Nov. 8-14. The only other category that rose for the scorecard was the hospital occupancy rate which was a moderate 82.2% and is an uncontrolled 95% for the week of Nov. 8-14.

The county says the cases per week have increased by 31% since last week. Any positivity percentage over 10 indicates heavy, uncontrolled community transmission.

