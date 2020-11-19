Advertisement

Sen. Moran urges passage of RISER Act on Senate floor

(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran urged the passage of the RISER Act to extend CRF deadlines on the Senate floor on Monday.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor on Monday to urge his colleagues to support legislative proposals extending the Coronavirus Relief Fund deadline, including the Remove Impediments for a Successful Economic Recovery Act that he introduced in October.

“State and local governments know what is best for their communities, including where and when to spend federal coronavirus relief funding,” said Sen. Moran. “Extending the deadline for CRF payments dedicated to economic development projects will allow Kansas and other states to strategically target areas of need over a longer period of time, making certain our taxpayer dollars are making the greatest impact to help our communities during this pandemic.”

According to Moran, Kansas received $1.25 billion from CRF, but under current laws will lose any funding not used by Dec. 31. He said the RISER Act would extend the CRF deadline to Dec. 31, 2022, which would allow states and local governments to strategically target areas of need over a longer period of time.

