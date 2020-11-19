Sen. Moran hears American Manufacturing response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran convened a hearing on American Manufacturing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Chairman of the Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, chaired a hearing called “Examining the American Manufacturing Industry’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.” He said the hearing looked at how the manufacturing industry adapted to meet the public demand for personal protective equipment, ventilators and other equipment and goods essential to the nation’s public health efforts.

According to Sen. Moran, three Kansas-based organizations were represented on the witness panel. He said those organizations were MolMas based in Haysville, InkCycle based in Shawnee and Kansas Manufacturing Solutions based in Lenexa.

“During this pandemic, many in the manufacturing community have adapted their operations to help provide the products needed to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Chairman Moran. “Whether it is an early-stage pharmaceutical wholesale distribution company that completely pivoted to manufacturing face masks in response to a dire national supply shortage, or a successful printer cartridge re-manufacturer shifting to production and distribution of hand sanitizer and other innovative sanitization solutions, we have examples of manufacturing businesses in Kansas taking the lead in bolstering U.S. manufacturing to compete globally.”

Sen. Moran said MolMas was represented by founder Ravi Bulusu and is an early-stage pharmaceutical wholesale distribution company that began producing facemasks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help get lifesaving PPE to frontline healthcare workers.

According to Sen. Moran, InkCycle was represented by President and Chief Executive Servant Rick Krska and is the largest inkjet remanufacturer in the world. He said the company began producing hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said InkCycle recently shifted to producing hypochlorous acid, which is an EPA-recognized solution used to sanitize airplanes, bathrooms, stairwells, factories, warehouses and office areas.

Sen. Moran said Kansas Manufacturing Solutions was represented by Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Stovall and is Kansas’s designated NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center that has worked to support small and mid-sized manufacturers throughout the state.

To watch the full video of the hearing, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.