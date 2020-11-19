Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Alyssa Bloom

Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wetmore Academic Center’s Alyssa Bloom.

Alyssa has a 4.0 GPA while taking part in volleyball, basketball, track and cheer.

She is also involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including student council, SADD, KAYS, Honor Society, theater, and Scholars Bowl.

Up next, Alyssa will attend Washburn University where she plans to study physical therapy.

