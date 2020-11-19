Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 since its Monday report.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 175 new recoveries since its Monday report.

According to RCHD, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for seven patients that are positive with COVID-19 and has two persons under investigation. It said the patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. It said three of the positive patients and one of the PUIs are currently in the ICU.

According to the department, a total of 509 people were tested on Monday at its free testing event. It said testing will be offered at Manhattan CiCo Park again on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. It said everyone is welcome and no appointments are necessary. It said to enter from the Kimball and Candlewood entrance and drive up to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. It said two lines will be available but longer wait times may be seen due to the high volume of testing.

RCHD said future testing dates are set for Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28, and Jan. 7. It said additional testing dates may be added in January.

“More people are being tested but the percent positive numbers continue to increase,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “In the past two weeks, there have been 702 new positive cases in the county and we are seeing more hospitalized patients than at any previous point in the pandemic. Please follow the guidelines of the Riley County two-week challenge and fight for the front-line workers.”

RCHD lists current clusters at Creche Daycare, K-State Football, K-State Track and Field/Cross Country, Leonardville Nursing Home, Via Christi Village, a wedding from 10/17, Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha of Clovia and Beta Sigma Psi.

