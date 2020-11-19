Riley Co. Jail suspends in person visitation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Jail is suspending all in-person visitation.

The Riley County Police Department says for the protection of inmates in its care and its corrections staff, routine in-person jail visitation has been suspended until further notice in order to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

According to RCPD, free video visitation will continue to be available in the lobby of the Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said staff will be disinfecting the lobby area and visitors will be required to wear a face covering.

RCPD said video visitation from residents’ homes will also continue to be available at a reduced rate through Inmate Canteen.

According to RCPD, the Riley Co. Jail continues to work to ensure the safety of inmates by planning for potential cases of COVID-19 within the jail. It said separate housing has been identified to allow for both male and female inmates to quarantine if needed.

RCPD said inmate legal counsel will continue to have access unless the person coming into the jail is showing signs of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

RCPD said it encourages residents to stay informed by following guidance from the Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control. It said it is relying on the advice of medical health professionals to do its part to protect the residents of Riley Co., the Police Department and its employees.

