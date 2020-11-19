Riley Co. introduces two week challenge slow the spread of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is introducing a new two-week challenge it hopes will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Riley County says as COVID-19 cases in the county and state continue to increase, it is launching a 14-day challenge to support frontline workers and health care providers. It said if all residents do their part to slow the spread, the county can prevent hospitals and medical staff from being overwhelmed with patients. It said it is urging residents to join the fight for frontline workers and prevent the shortage of hospital beds, doctors and nurses.

Riley Co. said over the next 14 days, it is asking all residents to commit to the following:

Consistently and correctly wearing masks and keeping a social distance of at least six feet at all times in indoor and outdoor spaces.

Washing and sanitizing hands frequently

Avoiding being indoors with nonhousehold members, except for school, work that cannot be done from home and activities that are deemed essential.

Supporting local businesses by wearing masks, keeping distance and ordering online or by phone, with curbside pickup or delivery.

Supporting local restaurants by keeping at least six feet of distance, wearing masks and ordering food to go.

Staying home if experiencing symptoms of illness and remaining in isolation or quarantine if positive for COVID-19 or identified as a close contact.

Calling the Screening Line at 785-323-6400 or primary care physicians for advice about testing.

Practicing healthy habits like eating healthy foods, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep.

According to the County, the challenge is based on health guidelines and modeled after initiatives of other Kansas communities.

“The rapid increase of COVID cases poses a real threat to the medical community,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If the hospital becomes overwhelmed with severe cases, they lose the ability to care for other patients. We have to take action now to prevent that from happening.”

The County said Kansas State University’s commencement ceremonies originally scheduled to take place in November have been canceled due to the rapid increase in cases and instead will hold a virtual recognition in December.

“With hundreds of new cases announced in our host communities in the past few days, the trend line is absolutely going in the wrong direction,” said Richard B. Myers, university president. “Concerns have been expressed by our students, faculty and staff not only for their personal health but with a willingness to look out for the health of fellow K-Staters.”

Riley Co. said community partners that endorse the initiative include Riley County, Riley County Health Department, Riley County Emergency Operations Center, City of Manhattan, Kansas State University, Ascension Via Christi Hospital of Manhattan and the MHK Clinical Task Force.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.