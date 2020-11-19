RCPD reminds students to be vigilant over break as 20th anniv. of ‘Kansas College Rapist’s’ first incident nears

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty years ago, the first of 14 rape or attempted rapes was reported by a suspect now known as the Kansas College Rapist.

From 2000 to 2015, a total fourteen rapes or attempted rapes have been reported during the winter break occurring in both Manhattan and Lawrence.

Based on victim testimonies, law enforcement has reason to believe the same male suspect was involved in the cases in both college towns.

The incidents all occurred at off-campus residences of college students who were alone during winter break.

There have been no incidents reported matching the suspect or situation since 20-15 but the Riley County Police Department wants to remind people to vigilant and stay aware of their surroundings.

“A practical tip for any student in a roommate situation, that is alone, just to have a safe person that they are checking in with maybe two or three times during the day, via text message or phone call, but just letting them know that they’re okay.” Riley County Police Department, Victim Advocate Coordinator, Melissa Mosher says.

RCPD reminds residents to double check that all doors and windows are securely locked on all floors of your residence.

If you are the victim of rape or become a victim, contact RCPD and Melissa Mosher can help victims take control of the investigation process through the Your Option Your Control program.

In an emergency dial 911, otherwise you can reach Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.