Advertisement

RCPD, Pott. Co. Sheriff investigating early a.m. criminal threat

RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.
RCPD investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave.(Rebecca Goff)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after police responded to a criminal threat in Manhattan early Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., RCPD alerted residents via Twitter to avoid the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. as crews responded to a criminal threat.

RCPD Public information officer Aaron Wintermore told 13 NEWS that one person was taken into custody at that location, and the scene has since been cleared.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Shane Jager told 13 NEWS that his agency will lead the investigation, and currently investigating an active crime scene at the Midland Exteriors on US-24.

RCPD says a stabbing in the 400 block of Leavenworth, which happened around the same time was not related to this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Grass fire near Highway 24 near the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched
Fire
Jackson Co. Sheriff continues to evacuate residents
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law

Latest News

A wildfire along Highway 24 forced the evacuation of residents in the City of Delia on...
Highway 24 Fire
400 block of Leavenworth, Manhattan
Stabbing in Manhattan under investigation
Residents allowed back in homes after fire causes evacuations in west Topeka
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood