RCPD, Pott. Co. Sheriff investigating early a.m. criminal threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after police responded to a criminal threat in Manhattan early Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., RCPD alerted residents via Twitter to avoid the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. as crews responded to a criminal threat.

RCPD Public information officer Aaron Wintermore told 13 NEWS that one person was taken into custody at that location, and the scene has since been cleared.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Shane Jager told 13 NEWS that his agency will lead the investigation, and currently investigating an active crime scene at the Midland Exteriors on US-24.

RCPD says a stabbing in the 400 block of Leavenworth, which happened around the same time was not related to this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

