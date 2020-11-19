Presbyterian Manor loses four more residents to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost four more residents to its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says four more of its residents have passed away this week in its COVID-positive isolation area. The facility has lost nine residents overall to the COVID-19 virus.

“Losing these beloved residents is not easy and we mourn with the families,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

The facility said at this time, it is continuing to focus on ensuring the well-being of its residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for sings and symptoms of the virus on each shift, and care for those who are positive in its COVID-19 isolation area.

According to the facility, 137 residents and employees have been tested since Monday, Nov. 16, as part of its ongoing outbreak testing. It said this week’s results found three new positive cases. It said of the three new positives, one is a resident and two are staff members.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor said it will continue to follow CDC and CMS guidelines as well as continuing to work with the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to stop the outbreak.

