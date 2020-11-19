Advertisement

Presbyterian Manor loses four more residents to COVID-19

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost four more residents to its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says four more of its residents have passed away this week in its COVID-positive isolation area. The facility has lost nine residents overall to the COVID-19 virus.

“Losing these beloved residents is not easy and we mourn with the families,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

The facility said at this time, it is continuing to focus on ensuring the well-being of its residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for sings and symptoms of the virus on each shift, and care for those who are positive in its COVID-19 isolation area.

According to the facility, 137 residents and employees have been tested since Monday, Nov. 16, as part of its ongoing outbreak testing. It said this week’s results found three new positive cases. It said of the three new positives, one is a resident and two are staff members.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor said it will continue to follow CDC and CMS guidelines as well as continuing to work with the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to stop the outbreak.

For more information on COVID-19 in Topeka Presbyterian Manor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Grass fire near Highway 24 near the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched
Fire
Jackson Co. Sheriff continues to evacuate residents
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls

Latest News

Riley Co. introduces two week challenge slow the spread of COVID-19
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
Riley Co. Jail suspends in person visitation
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Herd immunity may not work, health officials say